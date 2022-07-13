Chelsea defender Reece James has responded to the rumours of him leaving Stamford Bridge this summer after big clubs like Real Madrid and Manchester City showed interests in signing him. The 22-year-old defender has been an instrumental key to Thomas Tuchel's side with his dazzling display in the last two seasons. Real Madrid, the defending champions of Europe, contacted with Chelsea to enquire of the availability of the player. The Spanish club , who are in hunt of a world class right back, find the English player suitable to fit in their squad. Chelsea Transfer News: Kalidou Koulibaly Set To Join Blues From Napoli

Reece James reportedly expressed his unhappiness due to lack of playing time at Chelsea. The English right-back played an instrumental role in Thomal Thuchel's side's UEFA Champions League triumph in 2020. He halted the progress of his contract renewal stating his frustration. The new owner of Chelsea Todd Boehly has been working to complete the new contract of the player as a top priority. Meanwhile, Real Madrid set their eyes on the promising Blue during the last season's Champions League campaign as they are looking for a suitable back-up for their right-back Dani Carvajal. Manchester City also joined the race to lure James in to find a suitable successor to Kyle Walker.

However, the 22-year-old defender has insisted that he is happy at Stamford Bridge and does not want to leave the club anytime soon. He has also stressed that Chelsea is his boyhood club and he is happy to represent the Blues. While asked about his future amid interests from Real Madrid and Man City, James told the BBC: ‘I grew up as a Chelsea fan and I made my name playing for Chelsea the club I’ve always supported. I don’t see why that would change I play for Chelsea now and I’m enjoying it.’

Reece James tells BBC: "Staying at Chelsea long term, I’d like it. I grew up as a Chelsea fan and I’ve made my name playing here, the club I’ve always supported". 🔵 #CFC "I don’t see why anything would change. I play for Chelsea now and I’m enjoying it". pic.twitter.com/jWHPEncHct — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 13, 2022

Chelsea had a frustrating start to the summer transfer window so far after being snubbed by the players like Raphinha and Gabriel Jesus who have joined Barcelona and Arsenal respectively. However, the Blues are on course to register Kaliduo Koulibaly from Napoli. It remains to be seen whether James renews his contract with Chelsea or decides to find his luck elsewhere.

