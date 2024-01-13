New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday hailed Indian shooter Vijayveer Sidhu for securing the Paris Olympic quota for India in men's 25m rapid-fire pistol.

Sidhu obtained a Paris 2024 Olympic quota for India in men's 25m rapid-fire pistol after entering the final at the Asian Shooting Championships 2024 meet in Jakarta, Indonesia on Saturday.

Also Read | NZ vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, 2nd T20I 2024: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for New Zealand vs Pakistan Cricket Match in Hamilton.

https://twitter.com/ianuragthakur/status/1746102167013032160

"Many congratulations to Vijayveer Sidhu for clinching SILVER in 25m rapid-fire pistol event and securing India's 17th Olympic Quota in Shooting. My best wishes to you, may you go from strength to strength and bring glory to the nation," Thakur posted on X.

Also Read | Newcastle United vs Manchester City, Premier League 2023-24 Live Streaming Online: How to Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

This was India's 17th shooting quota for the Paris 2024 Olympics, and its second in the men's 25m rapid fire pistol competition.

With a score of 577, Vijayveer Sidhu finished fifth in qualifying to make the final. Nikita Chiryukin of Kazakhstan, Song Jong-Ho of the Republic of Korea, Sukjin Hong and Jaekyoon Lee of South Korea, and Dai Yoshioka of Japan all advanced to the medal round.

India's Adarsh Singh and Gurpreet Singh were unable to qualify for the final, while Arpit Goel competed in the qualifications just for ranking points.

Meanwhile, India had a double podium finish in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions event, with Sift Kaur Samra and Ashi Chouksey winning silver and bronze, respectively. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)