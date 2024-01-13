NZ vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, 2nd T20I 2024: New Zealand and Pakistan take on each other in the second T20I of the five-match series. Home side New Zealand lead the series 1-0 after winning the first T20I by 46 runs. The NZ vs PAK 2nd T20I 2024 takes place at the Seddon Park in Hamilton and will start at 11:40 AM IST. Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in NZ vs PAK on Dream11 fantasy cricket competition can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team predictions ahead of the NZ vs PAK 2nd T20I match. Saim Ayub Hits No-Look Six off New Zealand Pacer Matt Henry’s Bowling During NZ vs PAK 1st T20I 2024 (Watch Video).

New Zealand posted a mammoth 226 in the first T20I and in response Pakistan could manage only 180 in 18 overs after being bowled out. Meanwhile, in the NZ vs PAK Dream11 fantasy playing XI for the series opener we have picked seven players from the New Zealand team and four from Pakistan to complete our NZ vs PAK Dream11 fantasy playing XI. Finn Allen Smashes Shaheen Afridi for 24 Runs in One Over During NZ vs PAK 1st T20I 2024 (Watch Video).

NZ vs PAK 2nd T20I 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Devon Conway (NZ) and Mohammad Rizwan (PAK).

Batsmen: Kane Williamson (NZ), , Glenn Phillips (NZ), Babar Azam (PAK), Saim Ayub (PAK) and Finn Allen.

All-rounders: Daryl Mitchell (NZ) and Aamer Jamal (PAK).

Bowlers: Abbas Afridi (PAK) and Tim Southee (NZ).

NZ vs PAK 2nd T20I 2024 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Likely Playing XI, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Daryl Mitchell (c) and Kane Williamson (vc).

New Zealand Likely Playing XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Ben Sears.

Pakistan Likely Playing XI: Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Azam Khan (wk), Aamer Jamal, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Haris Rauf.

NZ vs PAK 2nd T20I 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Devon Conway (NZ), Mohammad Rizwan (PAK), Kane Williamson (NZ), , Glenn Phillips (NZ), Babar Azam (PAK), Saim Ayub (PAK), Finn Allen(NZ), Daryl Mitchell (NZ) and Aamer Jamal (PAK), Abbas Afridi (PAK) and Tim Southee (NZ).

