Bengaluru, May 1 (PTI) Recurve archer Sandeep Gupta grabbed three gold medals for Kuruskshetra University to create a flutter in the Khelo India University Games here on Sunday.

The morning session was dominated by Gupta as the 23-year-old lit up the competition, grabbing three golds in three finals in the recurve archery — the most dominant display by any archer at the games.

Gupta, a student at Kurukshetra University, kicked off his personal flurry in the men's singles, beating Yashdeep Bhoge in a close match 6-4.

An hour later, one gold became two when Gupta teamed up with Kirti to win the mixed recurve. By the end of the day, he had added the men's team recurve gold to his tally.

Gupta had returned to competition after a five year break from the sport.

Elsewhere, Bangalore City University defended their KIUG title in the men's hockey competition beating Guru Nanak Dev University 3-0 in the final.

