Shanghai [China], May 20 (ANI): India ended their Archery World Cup 2023 stage 2 campaign in Shanghai, China, with three medals.

Indian archer Jawkar bagged the individual men's compound gold medal while Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Pravin Deotale combined to clinch the compound mixed team crown.

Avneet Kaur won a bronze in the Individual Women's Compound. The 18-year-old defeated Turkey's Ipek Tomruk 147-144 in the bronze medal match after losing out to Ella Gibson of Great Britain in the semi-finals.

In the individual men's compound final, the 19-year-old Jawkar beat world No. 1 Mike Schloesser of the Netherlands 149-148 to top the podium.

Jawkar advanced to the final after defeating Indonesia's Dhany Diva Pradana, Korea's Kim Jongho, Martin Damsbo of Denmark, and Choi Yonghee of Korea before defeating Robin Jaatma of Estonia.

Meanwhile, Jyothi Surekha Vennam, 19, and Deotale, 20, earned India's second consecutive gold medal in the compound mixed team event. The couple just won the first stage of the Archery World Cup 2023 in Antalya.

The Indian duo defeated the top-seeded Korean pair of Oh Yoohyun and Kim Jongho 156-155 in the final to secure their crown.

Vennam and Deotale received a bye in the first round. They then defeated Bangladesh and Turkey to reach the semi-finals. In the last four, the pair beat Italy before rounding off their unbeaten campaign against Korea.

India's campaign, however, ended on Saturday as none of the recurve archers made it to the medal round. (ANI)

