New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI): HRT Ford Racing will enter the 2026 DTM season with the Ford Mustang GT3 EVO, with Indian racing driver Arjun Maini continuing as one of the team's key drivers. A Ford Racing Factory Driver, Maini brings extensive DTM experience and remains an integral part of the team's development and performance program.

The No. 36 Ford Mustang GT3 EVO will be driven by Arjun Maini and will feature an updated RAVENOL design, now shining in a striking blue and yellow metallic look. HRT works closely with its team partner RAVENOL in the development of high-performance lubricants and brake fluids, which contribute significantly to the performance of the car.

Arjun Maini has been an integral part of the DTM grid since the championship transitioned to GT3 machinery. The 28-year-old Indian driver has competed in 78 DTM races, securing three podium finishes and one pole position with HRT. Since 2022, he has also represented the team across multiple international GT racing programs.

Since 2025, Arjun Maini has been part of Ford Racing's international squad of factory drivers and competed with HRT in the debut year of the Ford Mustang GT3 in the DTM. With his extensive experience, he plays an important role in the ongoing development of the car.

Arjun Maini is also widely regarded as one of India's most prominent racing drivers, with his achievements continuing to contribute to the growing global visibility of Indian motorsport.

With the official pre-season test scheduled for April 14 at the Red Bull Ring, HRT Ford Racing and Arjun Maini are entering the final phase of preparations for the upcoming DTM campaign. The season opener will take place shortly after, from April 24-26, 2026, at the Austrian circuit in Spielberg.

"We are highly motivated and well prepared for the new DTM season. With Arjun, we maintain continuity within the team. He understands the challenges of the DTM very well and will play a key role as we continue to develop the Ford Mustang GT3 EVO and grow as a team. Our collaboration with Ford Racing is excellent, and we are grateful to our partners and supporters who continue to back us this season. We are confident that together we can achieve strong results in the 2026 DTM, " said Ulrich Fritz, Managing Director of Haupt Racing Team.

"I am thrilled and honoured to be competing in the DTM with HRT Ford Racing for another year -- my second as an official Ford Racing Driver. Last season was a valuable learning experience, and we demonstrated our ability to improve throughout the year. I am therefore even more motivated to tackle the new DTM season, especially with the new EVO package for the Ford Mustang GT3. Our goal is to secure victories and podium finishes this year, and I am really looking forward to the start of the season, " said Arjun Maini, HRT Ford Racing No. 36. (ANI)

