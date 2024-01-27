Melbourne [Australia], January 27 (ANI): The No. 2 seed, Aryna Sabalenka on Saturday defended her Australian Open crown to clinch a second Grand Slam trophy, overpowering Zheng Qinwen 6-3, 6-2 in the women's singles final at the Rod Laver Arena.

The 25-year-old also became the first player to successfully defend an Australian Open title since Victoria Azarenka. The final match was an intriguing battle as Zheng also gave a challenging fight. However, it was Sabalenka who emerged victorious in a match that lasted for a 76-minute and won her second Grand Slam title.

Sabalenka dominated the encounter with a near-perfect exhibition of aggressive tennis. She broke Zheng in the second game with a vicious backhand return, then defended a triple break opportunity in the third set to take a 3-0 lead.

That established the tone for the remainder of the contest. Zheng's first-serve percentage was worth noting; the 21-year-old had never landed more than 56% in all of her wins on approach to the final. In the opening set against Sabalenka, she hit 63% and blasted six aces but was unable to get a footing.

The reigning champion's delivery proved even more threatening. Sabalenka had 14 victories to Zheng's 19, but she was nearly impregnable on serve. Sabalenka trailed only by six points after landing 67 per cent of her initial deliveries (one in the opening set).

Zheng's serving performance declined in the second set. Sabalenka broke again immediately after three double faults in the opening game; two more double faults followed in the fifth, and Sabalenka took a 4-1 lead after completing one of the match's greatest moments with a coolly performed drop shot.

Zheng fought valiantly at the conclusion of each set, preserving the first four set points in the first and the first four championship points in the second. But Sabalenka was able to rely on her consistent serve to stay strong both times, and she converted her sixth championship point with a crisp forehand one-two punch. (ANI)

