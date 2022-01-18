Melbourne [Australia], January 18 (ANI): Cricket Australia chief Nick Hockley said the 2021/22 Ashes series was a "true testament" to the resilience and unwavering spirit of the international cricket family amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Cricket Australia (CA) on Tuesday extended its thanks to the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), the teams, coaches, match officials, host venues, governments, state associations, and the Australian public for the men's Ashes series over the past six weeks.

"The 2021/22 Ashes series has been a true testament to the resilience and unwavering spirit of the international cricket family who have been supportive through periods of uncertainty and change as we navigated the unique challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic," Hockley said in a statement.

"We are extremely grateful to our good friends at the England & Wales Cricket Board for the trust and commitment they have given to deliver an Ashes Series like no other. We acknowledge and appreciate the enormous effort and sacrifice that players, staff and their families have made to travel to Australia, including undertaking a period of quarantine, to make this series possible," he added.

In the home summer of cricket so far, Australia won the 2021-22 men's Ashes 4-0 in what continues to be one of the greatest global sporting rivalries.

According to Cricket Australia (CA), almost half a million people attended the five matches across a total of 20 days and TV viewing figures were among the highest in cricket broadcast history.

Australia and England will now lock horns in women's Ashes from Thursday.

"We are now looking forward to the CommBank women's Ashes starting on Thursday and men's white ball series against New Zealand and Sri Lanka and the upcoming tour of Pakistan," Hockley said. (ANI)

