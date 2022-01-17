With off-field issues behind us, the first round of Australian Open 2022 began on January 17, 2021 (Monday). The opening day of the new year’s first grand slam saw a number of star players in action as the likes of Rafael Nadal, Alex Zverev and Ashleigh Barty won their matches, advancing to the next stage of the competition. So as Day 1 of Australian Open 2022 comes to an end, we take a close look at all the action. Australian Open 2022 Schedule, Tuesday January 18.

Rafael Nadal began his quest for a record 21st Grand Slam title on a winning note and will start as one of the favourites in this year’s Australian Open, Defending champion Ashleigh Barty was also in action on an opening day, cruising past her opponent with ease. Along with veterans. Many young stars also showcased their skills on the grandest stage, emerging as dark horses in the competition.

Australian Open 2022 Day 1 Highlights

# Rafael Nadal began his quest for a 21st Grand Slam with a win over Marcos Giron

# This was Nadal’s 70th win at Melbourne Park

# Sebastian Korda defeated 12th seed Cam Norrie on his Australian Open debut

# Alex Zverev defeated Daniel Altmaier in straight sets

# 18-year-old Carlos Alcaraz defeated Alejandro Tabilo on Australian Open debut

# China’s Wang Qiang recorded an upset win over 18th seed Coco Gauff

# Victoria Azarenka advanced to the second round of the Australian Open for the first time since 2016

# Former champion Sofia Kenin exited from the first-round for the first time since 2018

# Paulo Badosa defeated Ajla Tomljanovic to extend winning run to six games

# Belinda Bencic defeated Kristina Mladenovic to become the first player to win on the new Kia Arena

# Ninth seed Ons Jabeur withdrew from the Australian Open citing a back injury

The second day of the competition will also see some stars in action as the matches in the first round of Australian Open 2022 continues. Daniil Medvedev, Andy Murray, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Iga Swiatek will be in action as they look to advance to the next round.

