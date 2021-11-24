Brisbane [Australia], November 24 (ANI): England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Wednesday confirmed the appointment of Troy Cooley as Consultant Pace Bowling Coach for the touring party's preparation ahead of the Ashes Test series starting next month.

Former England and Australian bowling coach will work under ECB's Elite Pace Bowling Coach Jon Lewis supporting the bowlers' preparations in Brisbane.

Cooley will then assist the Lions seamers in their four-day match against Australia A starting on December 9.

The 55-year-old joined the Test specialists and the Lions during the three-day intra-squad warm-up match starting on Tuesday at Redlands, Brisbane.

Commenting on the appointment of Cooley, Mo Bobat, ECB Performance Director, in an official release said: "It's great to have someone with Troy's expertise and experience supporting our Ashes prep and also working closely with our Lions pace bowlers.

"Troy's understanding of what it takes to be successful in Australian conditions is second to none, and the players are sure to benefit hugely," he added.

The five-match Ashes is set to begin on December 8 at the Gabba, Brisbane. (ANI)

