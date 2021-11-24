Following the conclusion of the T20 Internationals, India and New Zealand will face off against each other in a two-match Test series. The IND vs NZ 1st Test 2021 will be played at the Green Park International Stadium in Kanpur and is scheduled to start from November 25, 2021 (Thursday) onwards. Meanwhile, we bring you the best picks as captain and vice-captain for the IND vs NZ 1st Test 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Team. India vs New Zealand 1st Test 2021 Preview.

Team India were the better team in the T20Is as they recorded their sixth whitewash on the format, second against New Zealand. However, the Black Caps will once again be without Virat Kohli for the first game in addition Rohit Sharma will also be unavailable meaning Ajinkya Rahane will captain the team. Meanwhile, Kane Williamson returns for the Kiwis as they aim to put the T20 disappointment behind them. India Likely Playing XI for 1st Test vs New Zealand: Predicted Indian 11 for Cricket Match in Kanpur.

Meanwhile, Dream11 fans should continue reading to find out who can be your best pick as captain and vice-captain while you select your fantasy team for this game. Notably, the selection of captain and vice-captain is crucial when it comes to earning rewards in Dream11. Captain fetches you 2x points, while for vice-captain, you get 1.5x points and picking the right players for these two slots while making your fantasy team could make all the difference. Here are the two suitable players for the slot

IND vs NZ 1st Test 2021 Dream11 Team Prediction Captain Pick: Kane Williamson

The New Zealand skipper will be raring to go after missing the T20I series and will be a great pick as the captain of your IND vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Team. Kane Williamson has a decent record against India in the longest format and will play a major role if the Black Caps are to cause an upset.

IND vs NZ 1st Test 2021 Dream11 Team Prediction Vice-Captain Pick: Ravindra Jadeja

With India missing a number of key batters for this game, much will depend on the all-rounders hence Ravindra Jadeja will be a great pick as the vice-captain of your IND vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Team. Jadeja will be a crucial part for the team due to his abilities in all departments of the game.

IND vs NZ 1st Test 2021 Likely Playing XI

India Likely Playing 11: Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel/ Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj.

New Zealand Likely Playing 11: Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, Will Somerville.

