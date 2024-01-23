Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 23 (ANI): India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and young opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal clinched the Dilip Sardesai Award for the year 2022-23 on Tuesday during the Naman Awards.

Ashwin received the award for taking the most wickets (15) against West Indies in the year 2022-23.

Also Read | BCCI Awards 2024 Full Winners List: From Shubman Gill to Smriti Mandhana, Check Complete Winners at Indian Cricket's 'Naman Awards' Ceremony.

Jaiswal on the other hand, received the award for the most runs scored with 266 runs in three innings against the West Indies in the same series.

While India cricketers Mayank Agarwal, Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer and Yashavi Jaiswal were awarded the Best International Debut for the years 2019-20, 2020-21, 2021-22 and 2022-23.

Also Read | Australian Open 2024 Day 10 Highlights Daily Round-up and Match Results: Novak Djokovic, Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff, Jannik Sinner Book Semifinal Spots.

The likes of Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank and Sarfaraz Khan were recognised for their remarkable performances in domestic cricket.

The experienced stars along with youngsters were recognized for their exceptional performances over the past few years as the award ceremony couldn't take place due to COVID-19.

The Madhavrao Scindia award for the leading wicket-takers was bagged by Unadkat, Shams Mulani and Jalaj Saxena for the years 2019-20, 2021-22 and 2022-23 respectively.

In terms of batting performance Rahul Dalal, Sarfaraz and Mayank walked away with the award for the years 2019-20, 2021-22 and 2022-23 respectively.

For the Best Umpires in domestic cricket, A Padamanbhan, Vrinda Rathi, Jayaraman Madangopal and Rohan Pandit received the awards for the years 2019-20, 2020-21, 2021-22 and 2022-23.

In the Under-23 category, the MA Chidambaram Trophy for the highest wicket-taker in Col CK Nayudu Trophy was clinched by Ankush Tyagi, Harsh Dubey and Vishal B Jayswal for the years 2019-20, 2021-22 and 2022-23 respectively.

In the highest run-getter category, Parth Palawat, YV Rathod and Kshitij Patel secured the award for the years 2019-20, 2021-22 and 2022-23 respectively.

Coming to the Under-19 category, the MA Chidambaram Trophy for the highest wicket-taker in the Cooch Behar Trophy was bagged by Harsh Dubey, AR Nishad and Manav Chothani for the years 2019-20, 2021-22 and 2022-23 respectively.

In the highest run-getter category, P Kanpillewar, Mayank Shandliya and Danish Malewar won the award for the years 2019-20, 2021-22 and 2022-23 respectively. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)