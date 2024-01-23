The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on January 23, conducted the 'Naman Awards'. The award ceremony was a special one as it was held after a gap of four years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Indian cricket board honours its heroes and Tuesday evening was no different. Harsha Bhogle, the popular cricket commentator hosted the gala ceremony, which saw an array of stars from the Indian cricket fraternity descend under the roof. Apart from them, the coaching staff of the England cricket team, the likes of which included head coach Brendon McCullum and his assistant Paul Collingwood. As the award ceremony was taking place after four years, winners of the past seasons also were named and awarded. ICC Men’s ODI Team of the Year 2023 Announced: Rohit Sharma Named Captain of Star-Studded XI Featuring Six Indians, Virat Kohli Included.

Shubman Gill was among the ones to have received the Polly Umrigar Award, given to the Best Men's International Cricketer of the Year. While Gill got it for 2022-23, the others who won the award were Mohammed Shami (2019-20), Ravichandran Ashwin (2020-21) and Jasprit Bumrah (2021-22). Deepti Sharma and Smriti Mandhana were recognised as the 'Best Women's International Cricketer' for two consecutive seasons each. Check out the full list of winners at the BCCI Awards 2024: ICC Men’s Test Team of the Year 2023 Announced: Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja Only Indians; Pat Cummins Named Captain.

Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy Winners:

Best Woman Cricketer in Domestic Cricket (Jr)

Kashvee Gautam (2019-20)

Soumya Tiwari (2021-22)

Vaishnavi Sharma (2022-23)

Best Woman Senior Domestic Cricketer in One-Day Cricket

Saee Purandare (2019-20)

Indrani Roy (2020-21)

Kanika Ahuja (2021-22)

Nabam Yapu (2022-23)

Highest Wicket-Taker in U16 Vijay Merchant Trophy

Nirdesh Baisoya (2019-20)

Anmoljeet Singh (2022-23)

Highest Run-Getter in U16 Vijay Merchant Trophy

Uday Saharan (2019-20)

Vihaan Malhotra (2022-23)

MA Chidambaram Trophy

Highest Wicket-Taker in U19 Cooch Behar Trophy

Harsh Dubey (2019-20)

AR Nishad (2021-22)

Manav Chothani (2022-23)

Highest Run-Getter in U19 Cooch Behar Trophy

P Kanpillewar (2019-20)

Mayank Shandilya (2021-22)

Danish Malewar (2022-23)

Highest Wicket-Taker in U23 Col CK Nayudu Trophy

Ankush Tyagi (2019-20)

Harsh Dubey (2021-22)

Vishal B Jaiswal (2022-23)

Highest Run-Getter in U23 Col CK Nayudu Trophy

Parth Palawat (2019-20)

YV Rathod (2021-22)

Kshitij Patel (2022-23)

Madhavrao Scindia Award

Highest Wicket-Taker in Ranji Trophy

Jaydev Unadkat (2019-20)Shams Mulani (2021-22)

Jalaj Saxena (2022-23)

Highest Run-Getter in Ranji Trophy

Rahul Dalal (2019-20)

Sarfaraz Khan (2021-22)

Mayank Agarwal (2022-23)

Lala Amarnath Award (Best Domestic All-Rounder in Limited-Overs)

Baba Aparijith (2019-20)

Rishi Dhawan (2020-21, 2021-22)

Riyan Parag (2022-23)

Best All-Rounders in Ranji Trophy

MB Murasingh (2019-20)

Shams Mulani (2021-22)

Saransh Jain (2022-23)

Best Performance in Domestic Tournaments

Mumbai (2019-20)

Madhya Pradesh (2021-22)

Saurashtra (2022-23)

Best Umpire in Domestic Cricket

A Padmanabhan (2019-20)

Vrinda Rathi (2020-21)

Jayaram Madam Gopal (2021-22)

Rohan Pandit (2022-23)

Highest Wicket-Taker in ODIs (Women)

Poonam Yadav (2019-20)

Jhulan Goswami (2020-21)

Rajeshwari Gayakwad (2021-22)

Devika Vaidya (2022-23)

Highest Run-Getter in ODIs (Men)

Punam Raut (2019-20)

Mithali Raj (2020-21)

Harmanpreet Kaur (2021-22)

Jemimah Rodrigues (2022-23)

Dilip Sardesai Award

Ravi Ashwin (Most Wickets in Test cricket 2022-23, India vs West Indies)

Yashasvi Jaiswal (Most Runs in Test cricket 2022-23, India vs West Indies)

Best International Debut (Women)

Priya Punia (2019-20)

Shafali Verma (2020-21)

S Meghana (2021-22)

Amanjot Kaur (2022-23)

Best International Debut (Men)

Mayank Agarwal (2019-20)

Axar Patel (2020-21)

Shreyas Iyer (2021-22)

Yashasvi Jaiswal (2022-23)

Best International Cricketer (Women)

Deepti Sharma (2019-20)

Smriti Mandhana (2020-21)

Smriti Mandhana (2021-22)

Deepti Sharma (2022-23)

Polly Umrigar Award 2023 (Best International Cricketer, Men)

Mohammed Shami (2019-20)

Ravichandran Ashwin (2020-21)

Jasprit Bumrah (2021-22)

Shubman Gill (2022-23)

Col CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award

Farokh Engineer

Ravi Shastri

The BCCI awards started in 2006-07 and are expected to be held regularly from next year onwards. Among those who attended the ceremony were former cricketers Jhulan Goswami, Mithali Raj and also the coaching staff of both the senior men's and women's cricket teams.

