Guwahati, Dec 10 (PTI) Indian women's doubles pair of Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa on Sunday secured their second Super 100 title with a straight game win over Chinese Taipei's Sung Shuo Yun and Yu Chien Hui at the Guwahati Masters here.

The second seeded Indian combination, which finished runners-up at the Syed Modi International Super 300 tournament last week in Lucknow, beat the world no. 81 combination 21-13 21-19 in a 40-minute final.

This was the third title for the Indian pair, which had clinched the Abu Dhabi Masters Super 100 and Nates International Challenge this year.

Ashwini, 34, and 20-year-old Tanisha started playing together only in January and were part of India's Asian Games squad which competed in Hangzhou, China in September-October.

The BWF (Badminton World Federation) World Tour is divided into six levels, namely World Tour Finals, four Super 1000, six Super 750, seven Super 500, and 11 Super 300. One more category of the tournament, the BWF Tour Super 100 level, also offers ranking points.

Each of these tournaments offers different ranking points and prize money. The highest points and prize pool is offered at the Super 1000 level. PTI

