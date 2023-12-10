IND vs SA 1st T20I Free Live Streaming Online: After the 4-1 win against Australia in the home T20I series, India travels to South Africa for a full-fledged bilateral series. The tour kicks off with a three-match T20I series. Suryakumar Yadav will continue to lead the Men in Blue while Aiden Markram is in charge of the South African team. Both the teams will be looking for an early lead in the series to gain momentum. Continue reading for IND vs SA live streaming and telecast details. India vs South Africa, 1st T20I 2023, Durban Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Kingsmead Stadium.

Shubman Gill, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja were recalled into team India T20I squad after being rested for home series against Australia. It will be interesting to see what sort of combination the visitors go with. There were reports that the team management are looking for an aggressive role for Ishan Kishan and if it is true then we will get an indication in this fixture. With ICC T20 World Cup 2024 scheduled in June, both the teams will be looking to build in that direction.

When is India vs South Africa, 1st T20I 2023 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

India takes on South Africa in the first match of the three-game T20I series on Sunday, December 11. The IND vs SA 1st T20I 2023 match will be played at the Kingsmead Cricket Ground in Durban and it will start at 07:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). IND vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction, 1st T20I 2023: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for India vs South Africa Cricket Match in Durban.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs South Africa, 1st T20I 2023 Match?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of India tour of South Africa 2023-24 and will provide the live telecast of India vs South Africa T20I series. The IND vs SA 1st T20I live telecast will be available on Star Sports 1/HD in English. For Hindi commentary of IND vs SA 1st T20I fans can tune into Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD. IND vs SA live telecast is available in regional commentary on Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada. India vs South Africa live telecast is also available on DD Sports but for DD Free Dish users only, For live streaming details of IND vs SA, scroll below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of India vs South Africa 1st T20I 2023 Match?

With Star Sports holding the broadcast rights, Disney+ Hotstar will provide the free live streaming of IND vs SA T20I series online. Fans can access Hotstar mobile app to watch free live streaming of IND vs SA 1st T20I online. To watch IND vs SA live streaming on smart TV and website users will have to subscribe to the services.

