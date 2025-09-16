Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 16 (ANI): Rashid Khan and Mohammed Nabi, two of Afghanistan cricket's biggest superstars, stand on the cusp of two historic milestones as they take on Bangladesh in a must-win Group B contest in Dubai on Tuesday.

The clash between Afghanistan and Bangladesh would be a crucial one. Having kick-started their campaign with a massive win over Hong Kong, Afghanistan would be aiming to win this one to seal their Super Four spot and join Sri Lanka. However, a win for Bangladesh, who have won and lost one game each so far, could tighten up the race to Super Four in Group B.

Rashid, who is already Afghanistan's leading wicket-taker across all formats, is just one wicket away from becoming the first-ever Afghanistan player to have a double century of international wickets. In 114 matches, this globe-trotting T20 superstar has taken 199 wickets at an average of 20.40, with an economy rate of 4.24, with best figures of 7/18 and five five-wicket hauls to his name.

He is also Afghanistan and world's leading wicket-taker in T20Is, with 169 scalps at an average of 13.68, with an economy rate of 6.06 and best figures of 5/3, including two five-wicket hauls. The 26-year-old, with his exploits for Afghanistan and various franchises worldwide has played a massive role in putting Afghanistan cricket on the map.

On the other side is all-rounder Mohammed Nabi. Known as 'The President' for his association with Afghanistan since 2009, when they were trying to break into full membership of the ICC, Nabi has seen it all. He could become the first-ever international cricketer from his nation to touch 6,000 run-mark across all formats.

In 313 matches for Afghanistan, Nabi has made 5,982 runs at an average of 24.51, with a strike rate of over 100, including two centuries and 23 fifties in 285 innings, with the best score of 136. Nabi is also the nation's leading run-getter in T20Is, with 2,282 runs in 137 matches and 128 innings at an average of 22.15, a strike rate of 135.10, six fifties and a best score of 89.

Squads:

Afghanistan Squad: Sediqullah Atal, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan(c), Noor Ahmad, AM Ghazanfar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Mohammad Ishaq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Darwish Rasooli, Sharafuddin Ashraf

Bangladesh Squad: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das(w/c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Saif Hassan, Nasum Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Nurul Hasan. (ANI)

