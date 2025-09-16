UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Arsenal are in their UEFA Champions League campaign against Athletic Club in an away tie this evening. The Gunners are currently second in the English Premier League with 9 points in 4 matches. Under the management of Mikel Arteta, the team has become one of the most consistent performers in Europe, but often falls short when it comes to the latter stages of any tournament. They were outdone by PSG in the semis last term in Europe. Opponents Athletic Club started with three wins prior to the international break but lost their last game to Deportivo Alaves. Athletic Club versus Arsenal will be streamed on the Sony Liv app and telecast on the Sony Sports network from 10:15 PM IST. UCL 2025-26: Athletic Club Manager Ernesto Valverde Labels Arsenal As Favourites To Win UEFA Champions League, Says ‘Gunners Won’t Be Forgiving’ (Watch Video).

Benat Prados, Inigo Lekue, and Unai Egiluz will not feature in this game for Athletic Club due to injuries. Maroan Sannadi will lead the attack for the home side in a 4-2-3-1 formation with Oihan Sancet as the playmaker. Inaki Williams and Alex Berenguer will use their pace to create openings out wide with Ruiz de Galarreta as the deep-lying central midfielder.

Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz are the big names missing for Arsenal due to injuries. Noni Madueke and Eberechi Eze are the summer arrivals and both will feature on the wings. Viktor Gyokeres has looked good so far and will be keen to continue his good run in the final third. Martin Zubimendi will be tasked with breaking up opposition play in midfield. UCL 2025–26: Mikel Arteta Urges Arsenal To Rewrite UEFA Champions League History Ahead of Athletic Club Clash.

Athletic Club vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Match Details

Match Athletic Club vs Arsenal Date Tuesday, September 16 Time 10:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue San Mames Stadium, Bilbao, Basque Country Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 2 (Live Telecast), Sony Liv (Live Streaming)

When is Athletic Club vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Arsenal will lock horns with Athletic Club in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 on Tuesday, September 16. The Athletic Club vs Arsenal match is set to be played at the San Mames Stadium in Bilbao, Basque Country, Spain and it will start at 10:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Athletic Club vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League 2025–26 season. Fans in India can watch Athletic Club vs Arsenal live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channel. For Athletic Club vs Arsenal online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Athletic Club vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide UEFA Champions League 2025–26 live streaming. Fans in India might find viewing options for the Athletic Club vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League 2025–26 match live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. It will be a quality game of football with Arsenal winning 0-1.

