Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 19 (ANI): A hard-fought fifty from Sanju Samson, a fiery start from Abhishek Sharma and big hitting from Tilak Varma powered India to 188/8 in their last group stage match against Oman in the ongoing Asia Cup in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

Oman bowlers fought back in the last three overs, conceding only 21 runs and scalping 3 wickets.

Also Read | IND-W vs AUS-W Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction and Who Will Win India vs Australia Women’s 3rd ODI 2025?.

India's start was shaky as Shah Faisal dismissed vice-captain Shubman Gill for 5 runs. However, Abhishek Sharma counter-attacked, hitting Shakeel Ahmed for a six and a four in the 3rd over.

India finished their power-play on 60/1. Sixty runs is the highest powerplay score in Abu Dhabi in the ongoing T20 Asia Cup.

Also Read | Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty Enter Second Successive Semifinal With Straight-Games Win, PV Sindhu Knocked Out by An Se Young at China Masters 2025.

Oman gave a double blow to India as Sharma was removed by Jiten Ramanandi in the 8th over for 38 runs off just 15 runs. Hardik Pandya was sent back to the pavilion after an unfortunate run-out in the same over.

Promoted up the order, Axar Patel played a decent cameo of 26 before he was removed by Aamir Kaleem in the 12th over.

Wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson steadily took India's innings forward with singles and doubles. In the 14th over, Samson got a chance as his catch was dropped.

On the following ball, Shivam was removed trying to hit a six down the ground off Aamir Kaleem. He made five runs.

Batting for the first time in the tournament, Samson stood tall and slammed a 41-ball half-century after slicing the ball towards the square for a boundary.

Samson was removed by Faisal after he made 56 runs, which included three sixes and three fours.

Tilak Varma was dismissed in the 19th over, scoring 29 runs off 18 balls, by Zikria Islam. Shah Faisal was the star with the ball for Oman as he grabbed two wickets while giving away 23 runs in four overs. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)