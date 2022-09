Sharjah, Sep 2 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Asia Cup Group A match between Pakistan and Hong Kong here on Friday.

Pakistan Innings:

Also Read | Lowest Team Total in T20Is: Hong Kong Bowled Out for 38 vs Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022, Check Lowest Scores in Shortest Format of Cricket.

Mohammad Rizwan not out 78

Babar Azam c&b Ehsan Khan 9

Also Read | When is India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Cricket Match? Know Date and Time in IST of IND vs PAK T20I in Dubai.

Fakhar Zaman c Aizaz Khan b Ehsan Khan 53

Khushdil Shah not out 35

Extras: (NB-1, W-17) 18

Total: (For 2 wickets in 20 overs) 193

Fall of wickets: 1-13, 2-129

Bowling: Haroon Arshad 2-0-14-0, Ayush Shukla 3-0-33-0, Ehsan Khan 4-0-28-2, Aizaz Khan 3-0-44-0, Yasim Murtaza 4-0-36-0, Mohammad Ghazanfar 4-0-38-0.

Hong Kong Innings:

Nizakat Khan c Asif Ali b Naseem Shah 8

Yasim Murtaza c Khushdil Shah b Shahnawaz Dahani 2

Babar Hayat b Naseem Shah 0

Kinchit Shah lbw b Mohammad Nawaz 6

Aizaz Khan b Shadab Khan 1

Scott McKechnie b Mohammad Nawaz 4

Zeeshan Ali c Iftikhar Ahmed b Mohammad Nawaz 3

Haroon Arshad b Shadab Khan 3

Ehsan Khan not out 0

Ayush Shukla b Shadab Khan 1

Mohammad Ghazanfar lbw b Shadab Khan 0

Extras: (LB-2, W-8) 10

Total: (All out in 10.4 overs) 38

Fall of wickets: 1-16, 2-16, 3-19, 4-25, 5-30, 6-31, 7-36, 8-36, 9-38, 10-38

Bowling: Naseem Shah 2-0-7-2, Shahnawaz Dahani 2

-1-7-1, Iftikhar Ahmed 1-0-3-0, Haris Rauf 1-0-6-0, Shadab Khan 2.4-0-8-4, Mohammad Nawaz 2-0-5-3.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)