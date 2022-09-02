Hong Kong had a dismal outing against Pakistan as they were bowled out for 38 runs while chasing a target of 194 runs in the Asia Cup encounter. The Men in Green registered a 155-run victory - their biggest margin in T20Is, while Hong Kong registered one of the lowest scores in T20Is. So we take a look at the lowest team scores in T20I cricket. Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan Beat Hong Kong By 155 Runs, to Take on India in Super 4 Round on Sunday.

Hong Kong batters may have failed to show up against Pakistan as their team were bowled out for a paltry score of 38 runs, one of the smallest in T20I history. However, it is far from the lowest score in the format as the record is held by Turkey, who were bowled out for 21 runs by the Czech Republic.

Lowest Team Totals in T20Is

Team Score Opponent Year Turkey 21 Czech Republic 2019 Lesotho 26 Uganda 2021 Turkey 28 Luxembourg 2019 Thailand 30 Malaysia 2022 Turkey 32 Austria 2019 Finland 33 Denmark 2022 Philippines 36 Oman 2022 Panama 37 Canada 2021 Hong Kong 38 Pakistan 2022 Cameroon 38 Mozambique 2021 Netherlands 39 Sri Lanka 2014 Malta 40 Belgium 2022

Most of the teams on the list are not full members of the International Cricket Council as the sport is still growing in these nations. They will be looking to improve their play in the coming years as ICC has been giving them opportunities to play against each other on regular intervals.

