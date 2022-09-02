Pakistan are the final team to book their place in the Asia Cup Super Four as they defeated Hong Kong in the final Group A fixture. The Men in Green will join the likes of India, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka in the next stage of the competition. With the teams set to play in a round-robin format, another India vs Pakistan clash in Asia Cup 2022 is on the horizon. When is Next India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Cricket Match? Here’s How Arch-Rivals Can Face-off in the Super 4 Round.

Four teams have qualified for Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 after the completion of the group phase. These teams will face each other in a league format with the top two sides from the classification advancing to the finals, scheduled on September 11, 2022 in Dubai.

When is India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Cricket Match?

Having advanced as the top two teams in Group A, India and Pakistan are set to face each other in Super 4 of Asia Cup 2022. The two teams are set to meet in Dubai on September 04, 2022 (Sunday). The clash has a start time of 07:30 PM IST.

The two teams had met earlier in the competition in their opening Group A match. It was a close encounter but courtesy of a sensational knock from Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma's men came out on top.

