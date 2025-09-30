Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 30 (ANI): On day three of the 11th Asian Aquatics Championships at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex, Srihari Nataraj once again stood tall for India, clinching a bronze in the Men's 100m Freestyle and extending his medal haul to five (three individual, two relay).

Rohit B Benedicton clinched a silver medal in the Men's 50m Butterfly to bring India's total up to nine so far, as per a press release from the Swimming Federation of India (SFI).

Drawn in lane five, Srihari paced his race smartly. He turned third at the 50m mark with China's Haoyu Wang (49.19) and Qatar's Ali Tamer Hassan (49.46) ahead, while Akash Mani(50.45) was close on his heels in fourth. In the second lap, Srihari dug in, maintaining his rhythm to hold off the chasing pack and secure bronze in 49.96 seconds.

"I've had a good season this year, and I think training has been going really well. I was fast in the heat,s and with the way my training has been, I thought I'd be much faster here. But these guys swam a brilliant race as well, and I'm just glad I got my hand on the wall to be on the podium," Srihari said after the final.

"It feels great, walking out, finishing the race, the victory ceremony; the crowd is really insane. We have a big team here, a lot of coaches, a lot of parents, everyone's flown down and it's been tremendous the past three days. The energy is amazing. Usually in swimming, you can't hear anything while racing, but in the last 50m of the relay yesterday, I don't know who it was, I could hear so much, just screams cheering us on the whole time. It's a great feeling," he added.

In the Men's 50m Butterfly, Rohit B Benedicton started well and went on to clinch the Silver medal with a time of 23.89, closely losing out to Kazakhstan's Adilbek MUSSIN, who finished first with 23.74.

Meanwhile, in the Women's 100m Freestyle, India's Dhinidhi Desinghu and Shashidhara Rujula booked places in the final but couldn't break through the top half of the field, finishing sixth and eighth, respectively.

Results

Swimming

Men400m FreestyleHaibo Xu (China) 3:.49.29Huy Hoang Nguyen (Vietnam) 3:51.63Hoe Yean Khiew (Malesia) 3:52.63

100m FreestyleHaiyu Wang (China) 49.19Ali Tamer Hassan (Qatar) 49.46Srihari Nataraj (India) 49.96

200m Individual MedleyYichen XIE (China) 1:59.97Hsin Hao WANG (Chinese Taipei) 2:01.05Hung Nguyen TRAN (Vietnam) 2:02.71

100m BreaststrokeHaiyang QIN (China) 59.07Thanh Bao PHAM (Vietnam) 1:01.08Yik Ki TSUI (Hong Kong) 1:01.89

50m ButterflyAdilbek MUSSIN (Kazakhstan) 23.74Rohit B Benedicton (India) 23.89Maxim SKAZOBTSOV (Kazakhstan) 23.90

Women

800m FreestyleHaruno TANIMOTO (Japan) 8:47.48 Thi My Tien VO (Vietnam) 8:54.43Jialian Candice GAO (Hong Kong) 9:02.82

100m FreestyleMingyu Luo (China) 55.63Sum Yiu Li (Hong Kong) 55.92Thuy Hien Nguyen (Vietnam) 56.01

200m Individual MedleyMana Ishikawa (Japan) 2:12.00Yanjun Zhou (China) 2:15.30Thi My Tien Vo (Vietnam)2:15.96

100m BreaststrokeWui Kiu MAN (Hong Kong) 1:09.12Yijing WANG (China) 1:09.79Koharu NAKAZAWA (Japan) 1:10.14

50m ButterflyZhenqi GONG (China) 26.62Sofiya ABUBAKIROVA (Kazakhstan) 26.80Sofia SPODARENKO (Kazakhstan) 26.94

Diving

Men

3m SpringboardXiaohu Tai (China) 455.25Hengnuo Lin (China) 432.45Vyacheslav Kachanov (Uzbekistan) 368.85

Women

PlatformZihan Liu (China) 370.25Xiahan Wu (China) 298.75Nur Muhammed Abrar Raj (Malaysia) 240.10. (ANI)

