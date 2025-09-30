Lionel Messi's Inter Miami will be back in action once again, and they will try to maintain pressure on first-placed Philadelphia as Major League Soccer (MLS) 2025 is coming to a close. Inter Miami will face Chicago in their next fixture, and they will hope to secure a win in order to defend their Supporters' Shield. In their previous fixture, Javier Mascherano's team were held to a 1-1 tie, and this has made it tough for Miami to defend their title. Only a few matches have been left, and Miami are seven points below the league leaders. Inter Miami Forward Luis Suarez Handed Six-Game Ban for Spitting on Seattle Sounders Staff Member in Leagues Cup 2025 Final.

A victory against Chicago will help Inter Miami to maintain pressure on the table toppers. Philadelphia Union. Chicago, on the other hand, is ranked in the ninth spot in the MLS 2025 standings. They are arriving in this contest after securing a 2-0 win over the Columbus Crew. Chicago will pose a threat to Miami's trophy defence in the upcoming clash.

Inter Miami vs Chicago MLS 2025 Match Details

Match Inter Miami vs Chicago Date Wednesday, October 1 Time 5:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Chase Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, Florida Live Streaming, Telecast Details Apple TV (Live Streaming)

When is Inter Miami vs Chicago, MLS 2025 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue?

Inter Miami will host Chicago in MLS 2025 (Major League Soccer) on Wednesday, October 1. The Inter Miami vs Chicago match is set to be played at the Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and it will kick off at 5:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Kuldeep Yadav Meets Inter Miami Footballer Marc Astur, Latter Visits Dubai Stadium Wearing Indian Cricketer's Jersey During IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Match (See Pics).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Inter Miami vs Chicago, MLS 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast available for the MLS 2025 match in India. As a result, the fans will not be able to watch the Inter Miami vs Chicago match live on television in India. For the Inter Miami vs Chicago match in MLS 2025, online viewing options are listed below.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Inter Miami vs Chicago, MLS 2025 Football Match?

Although the Inter Miami vs Chicago MLS 2025 live telecast is not available, fans do have an online viewing option. Fans in India can watch the Inter Miami vs Chicago live streaming online on Apple TV, but they would need to have an MLS season pass.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 30, 2025 10:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).