New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): Archery President Arjun Munda on Saturday welcomed the national archery players who returned after winning the Asian Archery Championships 2021 in Dhaka.

Speaking to ANI, the president said, "We welcome our champions today and we wish them all the luck to do better in the upcoming games. Our archers did well in the Asian Archery Championships 2021 and made India proud. We will ensure that in future also, many should come up and play for the country."

Also Read | IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I 2021 in Kolkata.

"Our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi is also playing a vital role in the development of these players and setting up a sports culture, which will be beneficial for our country," he added.

Meanwhile, the world record holder in the cadet league, Parneet Kaur also said that wishes to play the Asian Games and later at the Paris Olympics.

Also Read | Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2021-22 Live Streaming Online on Disney+Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of BFC vs NEUFC in Indian Super League 8 on TV and Online.

"I create a world record in the cadet league and now my main focus is on the Asian games. Even though India failed to get any medal in archery at big events, I trust that the youngsters will do well and garb medal for the country in the upcoming days, said Parneet Kaur.

India's campaign at Asian Archery Championships 2021 in Bangladesh ended with seven medals. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)