Bengaluru FC, one of the contenders of the Indian Super League, begin their campaign against NorthEast United FC in Goa. Despite boasting of one of the strongest squads in the competition, BFC have struggled in the past two seasons. The seventh finish in particular last season was a major disappointment for the fans and new manager Marco Pezzaiuoli has a tough task ahead of him to get the team playing to their true potential. With some fresh faces in the squad, it will be interesting to see how the team gels in the first few games. Opponents North East United FC are a tough team to beat and finished third last season under the management of Khalid Jamil. They will have renewed hopes of a title charge this campaign and must start well. Bengaluru FC versus NorthEast United FC will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on Hotstar from 7:30 PM IST. ISL 2021-22 Live Streaming Online: Get Live Telecast Details Of Indian Super League Season Eight on TV in India

BFC have had their core players like Dimas Delgado, Erik Paartalu, Rahul Bheke and Juanan move on to other clubs. Skipper Sunil Chettri may be in the twilight of his career but remains a force to reckon with in the attacking third. Udanta Singh on the wings is another player that will attract eyeballs after failing to hit the levels he showed early on in his career. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu in goal is certainly the best in the business at that position in Indian football and the tall custodian will hope for a quiet game.

Hernan Santana is an impressive signing for NEUFC after his title-winning season with Mumbai City FC in the last term. Federico Gallego is one player that has performed consistently for the Highlanders and his presence in the attacking third will be crucial. Deshorn Brown comes up against his former team and Khalid Jamil could start him as the wide forward.

Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United FC will likely cancel each other with both sides not creating much chances.

