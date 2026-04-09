Priya (60 kg) celebrates her gold medal win with BFI president Ajay Singh and the coaches at Asian Boxing Championship 2026 (Photo: Asian Boxing Championship)

Ulaanbaatar [Mongolia], April 9 (ANI): The Indian women's team delivered a historic performance at the Asian Boxing Championships 2026, finishing on top of the medal charts with a total of 10 medals, including four gold, two silver, and four bronze, underlining their dominance at the continental stage.

According to a release, under the stewardship of head coach Santiago Nieva, every member of the women's team returned home with a medal, stamping their authority on the continental competition.

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With Boxing Federation of India President Ajay Singh in attendance, Minakshi (48kg) got things going by claiming the first gold of the day with a commanding 5-0 victory over Mongolia's Nomundari Enkh-Amgalan. Preeti (54kg) continued her sensational run, defeating Chinese Taipei's Huang Hsiao-wen--a three-time world champion and Tokyo 2020 Olympic bronze medallist--by a unanimous 5-0 decision to secure the top podium finish.

Priya (60kg) added to India's gold tally with a clinical 3-0 win over North Korea's Won Un-gyong in the final. Arundhati (70kg) also impressed, registering a 4:1 victory against Kazakhstan's Bakyt Seidish to clinch gold in her category.

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India added two silver medals to its tally, with Jaismine (57kg) finishing runner-up after a strong campaign, while Alfiyan Pathan (80+kg) also secured silver following her final bout.

Having confirmed 16 medals, the most of any nation involved in this edition, India will be looking to finish the tournament strongly on Friday, with two men's boxers in finals action. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)