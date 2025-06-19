Kuching (Malaysia), Jun 19 (PTI) Velavan Senthilkumar, the lone Indian left in the fray, entered the men's singles semi-finals at the Asian Squash Championships 2025 with a straight-game win here on Thursday.

Senthilkumar, ranked 45th in the men's singles chart, beat Malaysia's Joachim Chuah, the current world No. 196, 3-0 (11-7 11-6 11-6) in the quarterfinals.

Senthilkumar will next play second-seeded Lau Tsz Kwan of Hong Kong in the semifinals.

The Indian had won a silver medal at the last edition of the continental meet in 2023 after losing to Malaysian Ng Eain Yow.

The victory on Thursday confirmed a medal for Senthilkumar as both the losing semifinalists will secure a bronze.

The Indian hasn't dropped a game yet in this championships.

Among other Indians in the fray, Diwarkar Singh and Rahul Baitha had failed to progress beyond the men's round of 32, while Suraj Chand exited in the pre-quarterfinals.

