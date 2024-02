New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) Indian cyclists made a bright beginning to the Asian Track Cycling Championships, winning a silver in the Para-Team Sprint event while bagging bronze in the Team Pursuit junior segment here on Wednesday.

The para-cycling team consisting of Arshad Shaikh, Jalaluddin Ansari and Basavaraj Horaddi won silver in the Para-Team Sprint with an impressive timing of 1:02.661s. Malaysia grabbed gold (52.284s), while Saudi Arabia settled for bronze.

The Women's Junior side consisting of Harshita Jakhar and Dhanyadha JP secured a well-deserved bronze in the fiercely-contested Team Pursuit event, outpacing Chinese Taipei.

The Republic of Korea and Kazakhstan took home gold and silver respectively.

Speaking up on their performance, Dhanyadha noted, "It was a neck-to-neck fight, and we were fortunate to clinch the bronze. This moment feels like a dream—a testament to the dedication and hard work that goes into competing at the Asian Championships." PTI

