Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 16 (ANI): ATK Mohun Bagan have been making headlines in the transfer market as they have strengthened their squad with a number of top-quality signings ahead of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season.

While the arrival of Indian stars like Ashique Kuruniyan and Asish Rai has created plenty of excitement, the signing of Guinea international defender Florentin Pogba is one of the major ones the club have managed to pull off this summer.

Pogba comes with a wealth of experience of playing elite-level football in Europa having appeared over 140 times in Ligue 2, the second-tier of French football while also featuring in Ligue 1 on 66 occasions in his career.

He played in the Europa League 18 times and has been a solid centre-back for his country.

The Mariners managed just six clean sheets in 22 matches in the ISL last season and the defence is certainly an area that the team needed to improve on if they are to take the final steps and claim the ISL title that has eluded them in the last two seasons.

Head coach Juan Ferrando revealed that ATK Mohun Bagan had been scouting the defender, brother of Juventus and France midfielder Paul Pogba, for the last few months.

"After the AFC Cup matches, we started looking for a left-footed centre-back. Florentin's attributes were ideal for our style of football. We have been following him, watching his games for his former team and inquired about him in recent months," the Spaniard told indiansuperleague.com.

"He is an aggressive defender who can dominate on the pitch. On top of that, he has the ability to help us build up from the back and also take up attacking positions when required," he added.

However, Ferrando also revealed that it wasn't easy to convince Pogba to join the Mariners considering the high number of suitors for him, but the head coach suggested that the player was impressed with the ATK Mohun Bagan project.

"Definitely, it wasn't easy to get a player like him, who was actively playing and playing well in the French 2nd division. But once we told him about our club's vision, philosophy and mentality, and discussed our future goals, Florentin was more than convinced," Ferrando said.

ATK Mohun Bagan who are the only team in the last two ISL campaigns to make the semi-finals on both occasions will have plenty of opportunities to win silverware with the team set to take part in at least four competitions that including the AFC Cup campaign that they will resume in September.

Pogba will not just boost their defensive organisation, he will provide the leadership that will be needed for the Mariners to challenge on all fronts. (ANI)

