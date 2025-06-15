Mumbai, Jun 15 (PTI) Over 400 players from 17 countries are expected to compete in the Rs 40 lakh Aurionpro International Grandmaster Chess tournament and junior international event, to be held simultaneously from June 16 to 24.

In the Grandmaster section, the top billing has been given to GM Levan Pantsulaia of Georgia. GM Petrosyan Manuel from Armenia is the second seed while GM Luka Paichadze, also from Georgia, is the third seed.

Also Read | Andrew McDonald Hints at Top-Order Batting Changes for Australia After ICC WTC 2025 Final Loss Against South Africa.

The 12-year-old FIDE Master Aansh Nerurkar leads the Indian charge in the junior section, with strong challenge expected from Madhesh Kumar of Pondicherry and Maharashtra's Avirat Chauhan.

The star attraction, however, is 12-year-old woman International Master Oshini Gunawardhana from Sri Lanka, whose presence adds international flair and excitement to the field.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh League 2025: Venkatesh Iyer Hails Akshat Raghuwanshi's Match-Winning Knock in Indore Pink Panthers' Six-Run Victory Over Jabalpur Royal Lions, Says 'I Haven't Seen More Talented Player at 21?.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)