Gold Coast, Oct 2 (PTI) Replying to India's 377 for eight, Australia reached 143 for 4 in their first innings at stumps on the third day of the rain-marred women's day/night Test against India here on Saturday.

Elysse Perry and Ashleigh Gardner were batting on 27 and 13 respectively at stumps.

Australia trail by 234 runs after India declared their first innings at 377 for eight.

Brief Scores:

India Women: 377 for 8 declared in 145 overs (Smriti Mandhana 127, Deepti Sharma 66; Sophie Molineux 2/45, Stella Campbell 2/47, Ellyse Perry 2/76).

Australia Women: 143 for 4 in 60 overs (Meg Lanning 38, Jhulan Goswami 2/27, Pooja Vastrakar 2/31).

