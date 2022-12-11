Adelaide [Australia], December 11 (ANI): A brilliant spell by pacer Scott Boland left West Indies in a massive spot of bother in their 497-run chase, with the scorecard reading 38/4 at the end of day three of second Test between both these sides at Adelaide Oval on Saturday.

At the end of the day's play, Devon Thomas and Jason Holder stood unbeaten for the visitors at eight runs each.

Windies started the day at 102/4 with Tagenarine Chanderpaul (47*) and Anderson Phillip (1*). Starc struck early in the day, running out Chanderpaul without letting him add to his score and dismissing Holder for a duck. The hosts were left struggling at 102/6.

A seventh-wicket 60-run stand between Anderson Phillip (43) and Joshua Da Silva (23) helped Windies move the scoreboard for a while. But it was the 'GOAT' Nathan Lyon who trapped the latter lbw to end the stand. Phillip also was ran out soon after.

Lyon removed Alzarri Joseph for naught while Roston Chase (34) and Marquino Mindley (11*) helped Windies cross the 200-run mark before Starc struck yet again to end the innings at 214 runs. Aussies ended the innings with a 297-run lead.

In their second innings, Aussies started with a solid opening stand of 77 runs between Usman Khawaja (45) and David Warner (28). Chase intervened to remove both batters, reducing Australia to 78/2.

Marnus Labuschagne (31), skipper Steve Smith (35) and Travis Head added some more contributions before Australia declared the innings at 199/6.

Joseph emerged as the pick of the bowlers with a spell of 3/33. Chase took two wickets while Phillip took one. Australia had taken a lead of 496 runs and had set up a target of 497 runs for the Windies.

In chase of 497, the visitors were left stunned by Boland in the fifth over. He quickly removed skipper Kraigg Brathwaite (3), Shamarh Brooks and Jermaine Blackwood (duck for each), leaving Windies at 15/3.

Starc also struck, and did not let Chanderpaul score much. The batter was out for just 17 and Windies were left at 21/4.

Holder and Thomas took the hosts through the remainder of the day without any damage.

Brief Scores: Australia 511/7 declared and 199/6 declared (Usman Khawaja 45, Travis Head 38, Alzarri Joseph 3/33) against West Indies 214 and 38/4 (Tagenarine Chanderpaul 17, Jason Holder 8*, Scott Boland 3/9). (ANI)

