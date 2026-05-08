Sports News | Babar Azam Ruled out of 1st Test Vs Bangladesh Due to Knee Injury

Dhaka [Bangladesh], May 8 (ANI): Babar Azam has been ruled out of the first Test of the two-game series against Bangladesh after sustaining a knee injury, dealing a major blow to the side ahead of the series opener, according to the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Babar left training on Thursday to undergo a scan on his left knee, and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) later confirmed the right-hander would miss the opening match of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship series against Bangladesh.

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"Pakistan batter Babar Azam will not be available for the first Test match against Bangladesh due to an injury in his left knee," PCB said in a statement, as quoted by ICC.

"The team's medical panel is currently assessing his condition. Further updates will be shared in due course," the statement added.

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It is unclear whether Babar will be available for the second Test of the series in Sylhet, with the match scheduled to begin on May 16.

Pakistan currently sit in fifth place on the World Test Championship 2025-2027 standings and will be looking for a pair of positive results in Bangladesh to remain in touch with the top two teams.

Pakistan squad: Shan Masood (c), Abdullah Fazal, Amad Butt, Azan Awais, Babar Azam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan, Ghazi Ghori, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi.

Two-match Test series schedule:

First Test: May 8-12, Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket StadiumSecond Test: May 16-20, Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. (ANI)

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