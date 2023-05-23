Manama [Bahrain], May 23(ANI): Ace shuttler Pramod Bhagat has once again reached the singles finals and doubles with his partner Sukant Kadam at the ongoing Bahrain Para badminton international Tournament.

The Padma Shri awardee defeated India's Manoj Sarkar in straight games to book a place in the singles finals. The match lasted 26 minutes and the final score read 21-10 and 21-17. The shuttler now faces India's Kumar Nitesh in the finals.

In the doubles match world no.1 Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam defeated the Indian pair of Manoj Sarkar and Deep Ranjan Bisoyee in straight games. The final score read 21-5 and 21-16 and will now face India's Kumar Nitesh and Tarun in the finals.

In the mixed doubles match Pramod Bhagat and his partner Manisha Ramdass had to face a loss against the Indonesian pair of Hikamt Ramdani and Leani Ratri Oktila in the semi finals. It was a tight game and the final score read 8-21, 21-19 and 13-21.(ANI)

