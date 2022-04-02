Durban, Apr 2 (AP) Bangladesh reached 257-7 in its first innings to trail South Africa by 110 runs at tea on the third day of the first test.

Opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy celebrated his first test century in the afternoon session on Saturday and was 106 not out, with 10 fours and a six. Mehidy Hasan Miraz was 24 not out after the pair came together on 216-6.

Mahmudul earlier helped Bangladesh recover to 183-5 at lunch, along with Litton Das (41). Their 82-run stand for the sixth wicket revived the tourists after they were in trouble on 101-5 in reply to South Africa's total of 367.

Litton was out soon almost immediately after lunch without adding to his score.

Nightwatchman Taskin Ahmed (1) lasted just two overs of the morning session before he was caught in the gully by Wiaan Mulder to give pace bowler Lizaad Williams a first test wicket on his debut.

But that very early breakthrough was the only one for South Africa in the morning.

Bangladesh started the day on 98-4 after offspinner Simon Harmer took all four of those wickets for South Africa on the second day. (AP)

