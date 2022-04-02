Manchester City will travel to take on Burnley in the latest round of Premier League fixtures. The BUR vs MCI clash in EPL will be played at the Turf Moor Stadium in Burnley on April 02, 2022 (Saturday) as both teams aim for a win for different objectives. Meanwhile, fans searching for Burnley vs Manchester City, EPL 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. Pep Guardiola Blames Grass at Selhurst Park After Manchester City’s Goalless Draw Against Crystal Palace.

Burnley are involved in a relegation battle and find themselves four points from safety. A win tonight will help them close the gap on Everton who are just above the drop zone to one point. Meanwhile, Manchester City know Liverpool are on their trail and need to be perfect from here on as the Reds can take advantage of any slip ups in the title race.

When is Burnley vs Manchester City, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? (Date, Time and Venue Details)

The Burnley vs Manchester City match in Premier League 2021-22 will be played at the Turf Moor Stadium in Burnely on April 02, 2022 (Saturday). The match is scheduled to start at 07:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Burnley vs Manchester City, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Burnley vs Manchester City match will be live telecast on Star Sports channels. Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Premier League in India and will be live telecasting the matches.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Burnley vs Manchester City, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

The match will also be available on online platforms. Disney+ Hotstar will be live streaming the Burnley vs Manchester City for its online fans in India.

