Rajasthan Royals defeat Mumbai Indians by 23 runs in match 9 of IPL 2022 to continue their winning start. It was a brilliant performance by Snaju Samson's men as they got the better of the record champions by 56 runs. Jos Buttler was sensational as his 2nd IPL century propelled RR to a mammoth score. MI had given themselves a good chance in the chase but were unable to get over the line and have now lost both their matches so far. MI vs RR, IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals Register 23-Run Win To Continue Winning Start.

After being asked to bat first, Rajasthan Royals lost Yashasvi Jaiswal and Devdutt Padikkal early. But a brilliant partnership between Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson got their inning back on track. The Englishman continued after the latter’s wicket, scoring a first century of the edition and his second to power RR to 193/8. In reply, MI also lost quick wickets inside the powerplay. Ishan Kishan and Tilak Verma got them back into the game but following their dismissal they were unable to get over the line. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

MI vs RR, IPL 2022 Stat Highlights

# Sanju Samson played his 200th T20 game

# This was Jos Buttler's 300th game in T20 cricket

# Jos Buttler scored his 2nd century in IPL

# This was Buttler's fourth 50+ score in 6 innings against MI

# Ishan Kishan completed 3000 runs in T20 cricket

# Kishan scored his 11th IPL fifty

# This was Ishan Kishan's 5th consecutive 50+ score as an opener

# Tilak Verma scored his maiden half-century in IPL

Both the teams will now focus on their upcoming matches as they look to move closer to the initial objective of making it to the playoffs. Rajasthan Royals face Royal Challengers Bangalore in their next match while Mumbai Indians face off against in-form Kolkata Knight Riders.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 02, 2022 07:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).