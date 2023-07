Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 22 (ANI): Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana won the toss and opted to bat against India in the third and final ODI of the three-match series here at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Saturday.

After suffering defeat in the opening ODI, India came back strongly to level the series 1-1 with a dominant 108-run triumph. On Sunday, Bangladesh women defeated India for the first time in ODIs, making history. However, India responded magnificently by crushing Bangladesh in the subsequent match.

Bangladesh Women (Playing XI): Sharmin Akhter, Sobhana Mostary, Fargana Hoque, Lata Mondal, Ritu Moni, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Rabeya Khan, Nahida Akter, Fahima Khatun, Sultana Khatun and Marufa Akter.

India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Devika Vaidya and Meghna Singh. (ANI)

