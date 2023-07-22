Paris [France], July 22 : French football star Kylian Mbappe has not been included in the Paris Saint Germain (PSG) squad that will depart on Saturday for Japan and South Korea for the pre-season tour. The club took to Twitter to announce the squad on Saturday. Lionel Messi Scores on Debut as Inter Miami Beat Cruz Azul 2-1 in Leagues Cup 2023 (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Mbappe has been put up for sale by the French club, reported Sky Sports. PSG only wants those players on tour who are fully committed to the club and are of the view that no player is more important than the club. The club feels convinced that Mbappe has already agreed to join Spanish giants Real Madrid on free transfer next summer. Within the club, this move is being viewed as a huge betrayal after he had earlier said that he would not be leaving for free.

PSG sought some clarity from Mbappe on resumption of training this month, but nothing has been communicated from the side of player. The club therefore assumes that Mbappe wants to leave and a life without him must start with the pre-season tour of Far East. Mbappe, now for sale and club will be engaging with suitors of which many are waiting for developments.

Mbappe joined PSG in 2017 and since then has made over 170 appearances for the club in Ligue 1, the top-flight French club football league and has scored 148 goals in the tournament. He has won five Ligue 1 titles with the club, most recently in 2022-23 season. He is also his club's top goal-scorer of all time.

