Abu Dhabi, Oct 27 (PTI) Electing to bat, Bangladesh scored 124 for 9 in their Group 1 Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup against England here on Wednesday.

Bangladesh batters struggled to get going with Mushfiqur Rahim top-scoring with 29 while captain Mahmudullah contributed 19.

For England, Tymal Mills was the pick of bowlers with 3/27, while Moeen Ali and Liam Livingstone grabbed two wickets apiece.

Brief Scores:

Bangladesh: 124 for 9 in 20 overs (Mushfiqur Rahim 29; Tymal Mills 3/27).

