Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 6 (ANI): Football fans in India are in for a nostalgic treat as legendary players from Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid face off in a high-voltage exhibition match at the DY Patil Stadium today.

The much-anticipated clash between the Barcelona Legends and Real Madrid Legends is expected to draw thousands of fans, rekindling memories of one of football's most iconic rivalries -- El Clasico.

To ensure smooth traffic movement and public safety around the stadium, Navi Mumbai Police have implemented special arrangements. DCP (Traffic) Tirupati Kakade urged fans to opt for public transport to avoid congestion in the limited parking zones around the venue.

"Today, a football match will be organized between Barcelona Legends and Real Madrid Legends at DY Patil Stadium," DCP Kakade told ANI.

"Police personnel have been deployed here in this regard. Parking arrangements have been made for the people coming to watch the match. There is less space here, so I would request the people coming to watch the match to use public transport as much as possible so that there is no problem of parking," he said.

The match is part of a larger initiative to spread global football culture and methodology in India. Former Barcelona defender and captain of the Barcelona Legends team, Sergi Barjuan, expressed his excitement ahead of the game and emphasized the importance of engaging with Indian fans.

"We are happy to be here, and we are excited to play here this night," Barjuan told ANI.

"I think the best goal for us is to find the Indian people during the match... Our plan is to share the best methodology that is there around the world with the people related to football in India," he added. (ANI)

