Liverpool will have a chance to get an inch closer to securing the English Premier League title when they face Fulham at the Craven Cottage. A win for the Reds could take them 14 points clear at the top after Arsenal drew their game with Everton yesterday. Arne Slot will hope his side can keep their composure as they navigate their way thought the most crucial phase of the Premier League campaign as they near the finishing line. Hosts Fulham are 10th in the league standings and with two wins and three defeats in their last five matches, they have lacked consistency. Manchester United vs Manchester City Lineups: Check Predicted Starting XIs For English Premier League 2024-25 Match at Old Trafford.

Hary Wilson and Kenny Tete miss out for Fulham due to knee injuries. Reiss Nelson is also a major doubt for the clash owing to a fitness issue. Sasa Lukic and Andreas Pereira will form the double pivot in midfield with Emil Smith Rowe as the playmaker. Rodrigo Muniz will play as the target man upfront for the home side with Adama Traore and Alex Iwobi on the wings.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez continue to miss games for Liverpool due to injuries. Diogo Jota will play the lone striker role with Dominik Szoboszlai as the no 10. Coady Gakpo and Mo Salah will cut inside from the wide areas to create openings for the attackers. Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch should be the two central midfielders.

When is Fulham vs Liverpool, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

League leaders Liverpool will visit Fulham on Everton in the Premier League 2024-25 on Sunday, April 6. The Fulham vs Liverpool match is set to be played at Craven Cottage in London, and it starts at 6:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Premier League 2024-25: Liverpool Gets Title Boost as Arsenal Drops Points at Everton.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Fulham vs Liverpool, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

The official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches is the Star Sports Network, which will broadcast EPL 2024-25 matches in India. The Fulham vs Liverpool live telecast is likely to be available on the Star Sports Select TV channels. For Fulham vs Liverpool online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Fulham vs Liverpool, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

With Star Sports being the official broadcaster, JioHotstar will provide live streaming online of the Premier League 2024-25 in India. Fans can watch the Fulham vs Liverpool live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website. Expect a Liverpool dominance with the away side claiming a 0-2 win here.

