In what could turn around Mumbai Indians' fortune in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, star pacer Jasprit Bumrah has joined the franchise for the remainder of the season. MI have so far lost three IPL 2025 matches out of four, and will need to overhaul their strategies if they want to challenge top teams and remain in the hunt for their sixth championship. With Bumrah back in the fray, MI's bowling will look more threatening, and have opposition batter plan their innings, which might help other bowlers claim wickets. MI vs RCB IPL 2025, Mumbai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Wankhede Stadium.

Bumrah is making a long-awaited return to competitive cricket, having missed India's Champions Trophy 2025 campaign and England series due to a back injury. Bumrah injured his back in the fifth Border-Gavaskar 2024-25 Test at Sydney, and since has been in rehabilitation at BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru. Bumrah's form remains a concern for MI, and his workload will be monitored given India's Test-heavy schedule coming up. Fans wondering if Bumrah will feature in the Mumbai Indians playing XI for the MI vs RCB IPL 2025 match can scroll below. MI vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Will Jasprit Bumrah Play MI vs RCB IPL 2025 Match at Wankede?

While Bumrah has received clearance from BCCI's CoE, the pacer's participation in the MI vs RCB IPL 2025 match is not confirmed. Team management might not push Bumrah in such a high-tension encounter, which might add more pressure on the bowling spearhead, and might look to ease the bowler in the competition in later matches.

