Barcelona (Spain), July 14: Barcelona is signing 19-year-old Swedish winger Roony Bardghji from Copenhagen. The Catalan club said Monday it reached an agreement with the Danish club for the transfer of Bardghji. It called him “one of the most in-demand young players in Europe.” The contract will run until 2029. Nico Williams Signs Contract Extension With Athletic Bilbao: Spanish Winger Snubs Barcelona Move As He Agrees Long-Term Deal With Basque Club.

Bardghji joined Copenhagen's youth academy from Malmö in 2020 and moved up to the first team in 2022, going on to play 84 games and score 15 goals.

Barcelona said Bardghji's rise was temporarily held back by a knee injury that sidelined him for almost a year. The club said the Kuwait-born player is “known for his skill, speed, and goal-scoring ability, qualities that make him a great prospect for the future.” FC Barcelona Set To Return to Their Base This August After Renovation.

It said Bardghji has great “one-on-one skills” and the “ability to dribble past opponents.” “His presence on the right wing can, therefore, make the difference and provide more dynamism,” Barcelona said. Bardghji won three Danish league titles and two Danish Cups with Copenhagen. Barcelona said he made “decisive contributions” to the team's success. (AP)

