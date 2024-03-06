Munich, Mar 6 (AP) Bayern Munich's teenage forward Mathys Tel has signed a contract extension through 2029 despite having three years left to run on his current deal.

The 18-year-old French forward has played regularly for Bayern since joining from Rennes in July 2022. He's considered one of European soccer's top young talents.

Tel's contract had been due to expire at the end of the 2026-27 season.

“This contract extension means a lot to me. I've already learned a lot at Bayern, both on and off the pitch. Munich has become a home for me and my family, and the fans are also very important to me," Tel said in a club statement.

Tel has scored seven goals in 31 games for Bayern this season, mostly as a substitute, and scored Bayern's winning goals in games against Manchester United and Copenhagen in the Champions League group stage.

The announcement came a day after Tel came off the bench as Bayern overturned a 1-0 first-leg deficit to beat Lazio 3-1 on aggregate in the Champions League pre-quarterfinals. (AP)

