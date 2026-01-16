Sydney [Australia], January 16 (ANI): Having scored his 10th T20 hundred during the Big Bash League (BBL) match against Sydney Sixers, Sydney Thunder captain and former Australian David Warner surpassed Indian great Virat Kohli to become third on the list of most centuries in T20s.

In T20 cricket, Warner has amassed 14,028 runs in 432 matches and 431 innings at an average of 37.11. The left-handed batter has smashed 10 tons and 115 half-centuries in this format.

He surpassed Kohli, who has amassed 13,543 runs in 414 matches and 397 innings along with nine centuries and 105 half-centuries. Kohli is now fourth on the list of most tons in the shortest format.

Pakistan's Babar Azam, who has notched up 11,737 runs in 337 matches and 326 innings along with 11 hundreds and 97 half-centuries, is second in terms of T20 hundreds.

The elite list is led by West Indies legend Chris Gayle, who has smashed 22 centuries in 463 matches and 455 innings, scoring 14,562 runs at an average of 36.22. Gayle has hammered 88 fifties in this format.

Warner also joined the 14000 club in T20 cricket. The left-handed batter became the fourth player after Chris Gayle (14,562), Kieron Pollard (14,462), and Alex Hales (14,449).

Coming to the match, Sydney Thunder made 189/6 in 20 overs. Captain Warner top scored with 110 runs off 65 deliveries, including 11 fours and four sixes. With the ball, all-rounder Sam Curran (3/28 in four overs) had brilliant figures for the Sydney Sixers.

In response, Babar Azam made 47 runs off 39 balls, including seven fours. However, veteran Steve Smith played a match-winning knock of 100 off just 42 deliveries, along with nine towering sixes and five fours, which helped the Sixers chase down the 190-run target in 17.2 overs.

Smith was named Player of the Match for his fantastic century that helped the Sixers to clinch a five-wicket win. (ANI)

