New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday announced a cash reward of Rs 5 crore for the women's U19 squad for their ICC World Cup 2025 triumph, as stated in a release from BCCI.

BCCI extended its heartfelt congratulations to the India Under-19 women's team for successfully defending their title at the ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 in Malaysia.

Also Read | BCCI Announces INR 5 Crore Prize Money for India’s ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025 Winning Squad and Support Staff.

Led by a spirited captain, Niki Prasad, the Indian team remained unbeaten throughout the tournament as they showcased exceptional skill, composure, and dominance. India played with fearless intent throughout the tournament, culminating in a commanding nine-wicket victory over South Africa in the final.

To honour this remarkable achievement, the BCCI has announced a cash reward of INR 5 Crore for the victorious squad and support staff, led by Head Coach Nooshin Al Khadeer.

Also Read | Which Team Abhishek Sharma is Part of in IPL 2025? Know Details About Which Franchise The Indian Batter Will Play for in Indian Premier League Upcoming Season.

Several players delivered standout performances, with India's top-order batters leading from the front and the bowling unit maintaining a stranglehold. G. Trisha finished as the highest-run scorer of the tournament with 309 runs and was named the Player of the Match and the Player of the Tournament as she also picked seven wickets. Spinners Vaishnavi Sharma and Aayushi Shukla topped the wicket-takers list, taking 17 and 14 wickets, respectively.

India's triumph in the inaugural edition of the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup in 2023 and now in 2025 is a testament to the Board's strong age group and grassroots structure. The robust domestic pathway continues to produce world-class talent, ensuring that a feeder line to the national team remains strong and vibrant.

BCCI President Roger Binny congratulated the girls and said that It has been an exemplary campaign for them at the ICC Women's U19 World Cup 2025.

"Congratulations to our girls for retaining the U19 Women's World Cup. It has been an exemplary campaign wherein they've remained unbeaten throughout. We spoke about their performances at the Naman Awards last night and today they have made us all proud. This trophy reflects the growth of women's cricket in India, and I'm extremely delighted to see each member shine in this tournament. I once again would like to congratulate the entire team, coaches and the support staff for a fantastic show," Roger Binny was quoted in a release from BCCI as saying.

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia extended his best wishes to the India Under-19 Women's team for their remarkable title defence on Sunday.

"I extend my best wishes to the India Under-19 Women's team for their remarkable title defence at the ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025. To achieve this historic feat and win the trophy for the second consecutive time showcases their dedication, resilience, and dominance on the global stage. The entire team, along with the support staff, displayed tremendous skill, teamwork, and determination in all aspects of the game. This World Cup victory highlights the strength of India's grassroots cricket and the bright future of our women's game," Devajit Saikia said.

BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla said that the entire nation is proud of the incredible achievement of the young and talented U19 Indian team.

"The entire nation is proud of this incredible achievement by our young and talented team. My heartfelt congratulations to the India Under-19 Women's team for successfully defending the ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup title in Malaysia. Their discipline, determination, and fearless brand of cricket have once again brought glory to the nation. Winning back-to-back World Cups is no easy feat, and this triumph is a testament to their hard work and perseverance. These successive triumphs will inspire the next generation of young girls across India to take up cricket and dream big," Rajeev Shukla said.

Meanwhile, BCCI Treasurer Prabhtej Singh Bhatia said that hailed the U19 Indian women's team and said that defending a World Cup title is a rare and commendable achievement.

"Congratulations to the India Under-19 Women's team for their outstanding victory in the ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup 2025! Successfully defending a World Cup title is a rare and commendable achievement, and this young team has shown immense maturity, skill, and composure under pressure. Their journey has been inspiring, and they have once again made the entire nation proud. The BCCI is delighted with their back-to-back success, which further strengthens the foundation of women's cricket in India. I am confident that these young champions will go on to achieve even greater success at the senior level," Prabhtej said.

In the battle of unbeaten sides, India successfully defended the Under-19 T20 World Cup title with a 9-wicket win against South Africa on Sunday at Bayuemas Oval. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)