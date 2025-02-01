Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 1 (ANI): India's legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar was crowned with the Col. CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award at the BCCI Awards on Saturday in Mumbai.

The Master Blaster still holds the records for most runs in Test and ODIs, as well as the unique feat of scoring 100 centuries.

ICC Chairman Jay Shah presented India legend Sachin Tendulkar with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the BCCI's annual 'Naman Awards' ceremony.

Tendulkar known as the 'God of Cricket' is celebrated for his unparalleled skill and mastery in cricket, entertaining fans worldwide from 1989 to 2013. The Maharashtra-born player made his Test debut on November 15, 1989, at the age of 16, and played his first ODI on December 18 of the same year.

With 34,357 runs in 664 international appearances at an average of 48.52, Tendulkar remains the highest run-scorer in international cricket. He has 100 centuries and 164 half-centuries to his name, records unmatched in the sport's history. Tendulkar was the first cricketer to achieve a double century in ODIs and played a record 200 Test matches.

In ODIs, he amassed 18,426 runs at an average of 44.83, including 49 centuries and 96 half-centuries. In Tests, he scored 15,921 runs at an average of 53.78, with 51 centuries and 68 fifties. Tendulkar was also a part of India's ICC Cricket World Cup-winning team in 2011, achieving his lifelong dream after his World Cup debut in 1992.

From 2008 to 2013, Tendulkar represented the Mumbai Indians in the IPL, winning the tournament in 2013.

Sachin Tendulkar will be seen next playing in the International Masters League (IML) in Mumbai.

The matches will begin at 7:30 pm. The opening game, scheduled for February 22, 2025, will witness a faceoff between the Asian giants. Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar will lead an Indian team against a Sri Lankan side led by Kumar Sangakkara, one of Sri Lanka's most successful captains.

"The IML will be a celebration of cricket's unique and enduring legacy. I can't wait to step back onto the field with my contemporaries in a league that will be intense and competitive, with all the teams playing hard, but fair", Sachin Tendulkar, the captain of the Indian team, said as per an IML press release. (ANI)

