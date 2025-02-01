German Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich will be in action against Holstein Kile this evening. The Bavarians have won five games on the bounce and currently enjoy a six-point lead over champions Bayer Leverkusen. Whiley they may have not been at their very best this campaign, the team continues to make progress under Vincente Kompany. Opponents Holstein Kiel are struggling in the relegation zone and need an upheaval of form to stay afloat in Germany’s premier football league. Bayern Munich versus Holstein Kiel will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 8:00 PM IST. UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Knockout Phase Play-Off Draw Results: Real Madrid to Face Manchester City, Bayern Munich Drawn Against Celtic (See Full List of Fixtures).

Harry Kane will play up top for Bayern Munich with Jamal Musiala as the playmaker behind him. Leroy Sane and Serge Gnabry are the picks for the two wide midfield positions. Joshua Kimmich pairs up with Aleksander Pavlovic in midfield with Leon Goretzka out injured. Alphonso Davies, and Hiroki Ito are the other notable absentees for the home side.

Nicolai Remberg is suspended for Holstein Kiel and Marvin Schulz is out injured. Steven Skrzybski and Phil Harres make up the forward line. Timon Weiner in goal has his task cut out with Bayern Munich boasting of one of the best attacks in the league. David Zec, Timo Becker, and Marco Komenda at the back will also need to be at their solid best.

When is Bayern Munich vs Holstein Kiel, Bundesliga 2024-25 Football Match? Check Date, Time and Venue

Bayern Munich will take on Holstein Kiel in the Bundesliga 2024-25 on Saturday, February 1. The Bayern Munich vs Holstein Kiel match is set to be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich and it starts at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Bundesliga 2024-25: Harry Kane Scores from Open Play as Bayern Munich Goes 6 Points Clear In German League Standings.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Bayern Munich vs Holstein Kiel, Bundesliga 2024-25 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner for Bundesliga 2024-25 in the country. However, the Bayern Munich vs Holstein Kiel live telecast is unlikely to be available on the Sony Sports Network TV channels because of other commitments. For Bayern Munich vs Holstein Kiel online viewing options, read below.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Bayern Munich vs Holstein Kiel, Bundesliga 2024-25 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the OTT platform of Sony Network will be providing the live streaming of Bundesliga 2024-25 in India. But the fans can get online Bayern Munich vs Holstein Kiel Bundesliga 2024-25 match on the SonyLIV app. Bayern Munich should dominate this game and will score a few enroute a routine win.

