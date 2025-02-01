Mumbai, February 1: India fast bowler Mohammed Shami has congratulated Wriddhiman Saha for leaving an ‘indelible mark’ on the game of cricket after the wicket-keeper batter retired from all forms of cricket. Saha received a guard of honour from his teammates on the second day of their Ranji Trophy match against Punjab at Eden Gardens on Friday. The 40-year-old had announced his retirement from all forms of cricket during the ongoing Ranji Trophy season. Wriddhiman Saha Felicitated, Wicketkeeper-Batter Receives Guard of Honour As He Makes His Final First-Class Appearance in Bengal vs Punjab Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Match (Watch Video).

Mohammed Shami Bids Farewell to Wriddhiman Saha

Today we bid farewell to a true legend of Indian cricket, Wriddhiman Saha. His brilliant glove work and countless memorable moments, both on and off the field, have left an indelible mark. From the Ranji Trophy to the national team, his dedication and passion have inspired us… pic.twitter.com/qECcX88WCk — 𝕸𝖔𝖍𝖆𝖒𝖒𝖆𝖉 𝖘𝖍𝖆𝖒𝖎 (@MdShami11) February 1, 2025

Wriddhiman Saha Retirement Post

Thank You, Cricket. Thank You everyone. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/eSKyGQht4R — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) February 1, 2025

In 141 First-Class matches, Saha has scored 7,169 runs at an average of 48.68, including 14 centuries and 44 fifties. The 40-year-old last played for India in December 2021 against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium. At the international level, Saha featured in 40 Tests, scoring 1,353 runs at an average of 29.41, along with nine ODIs. Wriddhiman Saha Retires: Indian Wicketkeeper-Batsman Announces Retirement From All Forms of Cricket, Pens Heartfelt Note (See Post).

Although he skipped the IPL 2025 auction, Saha has played in every IPL season since 2008. He was most recently with Gujarat Titans, winning the title in 2022. Over the years, he has also represented Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Punjab Kings, where he famously scored a century in the 2014 final.

